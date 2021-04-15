Photo Release

April 15, 2021 Support for the establishment of advisory committee for ASF: Sen. Pia Cayetano cites the effort of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños in establishing the Technical Advisory Committee for African swine fever (ASF) during the hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing Thursday, April 15, 2021. Cayetano, chairman of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and Futures Thinking, said she will support the need for funding and resources of the group’s activities such as data analytics, disease surveillance, vaccine development, and mitigation and control. “What can we do to move this forward? Remember, right now we are just talking about swine, but we also have other animal industries to take care of; the fisheries, the poultry and so on and so forth… Maybe you can submit it because in a few months, we will be taking up the budget and we want to be sure that we look into that,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)