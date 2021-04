Photo Release

April 20, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian meets with local and barangay officials at the City Hall, 6 April 2021. Gatchalian appealed to local and other government officials to spare the now growing number of community pantries from being tainted by politics and said that this kind of initiative should encourage more participants from the private sector. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN