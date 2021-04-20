Photo Release

April 20, 2021 Gordon presides over Blue Ribbon inquiry: Sen. Richard Gordon presides over a virtual inquiry Tuesday, April 20, 2021, on the alleged misfeasance, malfeasance and nonfeasance in the implementation of Republic Act No. 11235, otherwise known as the Motorcycle Prevention Act. The 6th hearing conducted by the committee since the inquiry started last Feb. 5 discussed the delay in the issuance of license plates to motorcycle owners and the implementation of the command center which Gordon said “was very, very important to ensure the arrest or capture of malefactors who use motorcycles as a weapon to kill, steal or carnap.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)