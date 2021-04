Photo Release

April 22, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks with local officials at the city hall after visiting a number of vaccination and cash assistance distribution centers here, 6 April 2021. Gatchalian called on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE) to look into the reported unplanned outages of some power plants in Luzon that recently triggered a spike in consumers’ electricity bills. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN