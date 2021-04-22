Photo Release

April 22, 2021 Online consultation with OFWs worldwide: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, holds an online consultation Thursday, April 22, 2021, with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on the proposed creation of the Department of Overseas Filipinos (DOFil). Listening to the statements and experiences of OFWs during the consultation, Villanueva noted the alarming welfare cases and abuses and rampant violation of contracts involving OFWs. He said that there are around 11.3 million OFWs worldwide and that during the pandemic, 5 percent of all labor migrants globally are Filipinos. Villanueva expressed hope that the proposed DOFil “will work and will be an effective agency” which will address redundancies; “a one-stop-shop,” a unified office – “has a conductor to ensure that the orchestra is in tune.” (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)