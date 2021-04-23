Photo Release

April 23, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian presides over a hearing at the Senate. 22 Oct 2020. Gatchalian condemned reports of sexual harassment involving faculty members of the Far Eastern University High School which went viral on social media platforms. Some students recently shared via twitter their recollection of how they were sexually harassed by some of their male teachers before the pandemic. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN