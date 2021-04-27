Photo Release

April 27, 2021 Bayanihan on Wheels: Senator Risa Hontiveros led the launch of a state-of-the-art ‘Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic’ last Monday to give free medical services to Filipinos in poor and far-flung locations in the Philippines. The newly-inaugurated mobile clinic opened in Barangay Turu at Magalang town, Pampanga where it can serve a maximum of 300 indigent patients a day. All patients, including the healthcare workers at the clinic, underwent rapid antigen tests. Health protocols were strictly enforced.