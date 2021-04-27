Photo Release

April 27, 2021 Power demand and supply outlook for the summer: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Joint Congressional Energy Commission, presides over a hybrid hearing, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 on issues regarding the country’s power demand and supply outlook for the summer. Gatchalian underscored the importance of having a stable supply of electricity in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the rest of the country amid the vaccine rollout being implemented by the government. “We would like to hear from the Department of Energy (DOE) if (power) disruptions cannot be avoided and what are the contingency measures the DOE has in mind. On top of that, we also want to hear from the regulator -- the Energy Regulatory Commission -- what are the policies and resolutions to avoid these types of disruptions,” Gatchalian said. The panel also discussed the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, and RA 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)