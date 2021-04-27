Photo Release

April 27, 2021 On ancillary services: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi during the hybrid hearing conducted by the Joint Congressional Energy Commission Wednesday, April 27, 2021, if the setting up of ancillary services plants would increase the price of electricity for the consumers. Cusi replied in the affirmative but pointed out that the country has to have those ancillary reserves for a steady supply of energy. “For those ancillary services, there is a cost we have to accept. No investor will put out those plant without generating revenue to recover that investment. The question is, do we need that? What is the cost if we don’t need that? There is a higher cost if we don’t. We have an electricity market and the prices are spiking,” Cusi told Binay. (File photo/Senate PRIB)