Photo Release

April 27, 2021 Third Committee of the Whole hearing: Senate President Vicente Sotto III presides over the 3rd Committee of the Whole hearing on the food security crisis brought about by the severe outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF). Sotto said the continuation of the hearing was to explore the details of the increase in the minimum access volume (MAV) and the decrease in the tariff on the importation of pork meat. “The committee wants to look at the picture of the food security problem holistically and come out with possible solutions that are more proactive, advantageous, sustainable and acceptable to all the stakeholders,” Sotto said during the hybrid hearing Tuesday, April 27, 2021, which also hear the presentation of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez justifying the issuance of Executive Order 128 increasing the MAV to more than 400,000 metric tons from 54,000 and lowering the tariff of imported meat products to 5 – 10 percent. During the previous hearing, the COW adopted Senate Resolution No. 98 urging the President to withdraw EO 128 which provides for a temporary tariff reduction on the importation of pork products and to recall the recommendation to increase the MAV. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)