Photo Release

April 27, 2021 On the likelihood of having power outages this summer: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, during the hybrid hearing of the Joint Congressional Energy Commission Tuesday, April 27, 2021, asks the Department of Energy if the country has sufficient supply of electricity to prevent power outages not only this summer but also in the coming months. Pimentel also inquired if the energy department has been monitoring the condition of power plants in the country regularly and if it has an idea on how many plants are in good shape and how many are not. Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi told the committee that the country has enough supply to prevent power outages at present and as long as there are no power plants breaking down, there would be no power shortage. (File Photo/Senate PRIB)