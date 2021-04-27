Photo Release

April 27, 2021 “Don’t underestimate the cartel of importers.”: Sen. Cynthia Villar stresses anew the power of cartel of importers in determining the prices of goods in the Philippine market during the hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Villar made this statement in response to the position of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez insisting that even with the minimum access volume (MAV) for the importation of pork raised to 400,000 metric tons, nobody would bring in pork if local production is high. Villar, chairperson of the Committee of Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, said the price of rice was stabilized not only because of free importation, but also because of the dismantling of cartel, the clipping of the powers of the National Food Authority, and the assistance extended to farmers. “So it’s not only about supply and demand that when supply is high, prices go down. It does not happen when there is a cartel,” Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)