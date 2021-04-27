Photo Release

April 27, 2021 On conflicting figures: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole, April 27, 2021, points out the different figures the committee has been getting on the supply of pork meat which, he said, is important in policy making and implementation of policies addressing the food shortage brought about by the severe outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF). Villanueva, who hails from Bulacan province that was also hit by the ASF, recalled that the Department of Finance, in its earlier presentation, said the hogs lost due to ASF reached 1.56 million while the Department of Agriculture said it is 3 million. On the shortage of pork meat, the senator said the National Economic Development Authority claimed during the previous hearing that the figure is 477,000 metric tons while the hog producers group said it's 167,000 metric tons, and the DA projection is 380,000 metric tons. “I just want to put that on record because at the end of the day, when we come up with the committee report, which of these figures are we going to use, Mr. President, to recommend actions,” Villanueva said. (Alex Nueva España /Senate PRIB)