Photo Release

April 27, 2021 On huge volume of pork importation: Sen. Panfilo Lacson requests a copy of the inventory of the unused minimum access volume (MAV) of imported pork from the Department of Agriculture (DA) during the hybrid inquiry of the Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by the outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF) Tuesday, April 27, 2021, as well as the list of importers who were issued and allotted the unused MAV. Lacson said the inventory was very important in determining MAV allocation. The DA recommended increasing the minimum amount of imported pork under the MAV due to the ASF outbreak but Lacson questioned the huge volume recommended by the DA. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)