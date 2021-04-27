Photo Release

April 27, 2021 A case of putting the cart before the horse: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan says putting the cart before the horse had caused confusion in the issue of lowering the tariff on imported pork products. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the effects of the severe outbreak of the African swine fever, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Pangilinan recalled that on January 27, 2021, the Committee on Tariff and Related Matters (CTRM) unanimously approved to lower the 30 percent in quota and 40 percent out quota rate on pork to 5 percent in quota and 15 percent out quota for six months before the Department of Agriculture (DA)- minimum access volume (MAV) advisory council convened to discuss the matter. “So what may have been first, discuss with the DA the process, and then make a decision and recommendation. What happened was the January 27 decision came out first and by February 1, a different recommendation was made by the MAV advisory council. This is a case of putting the cart before the horse. That is one concern that probably led to this confusion because should not consultations been conducted first before the recommendation of the CTRM?” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)