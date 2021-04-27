Photo Release

April 27, 2021 Can we protect our borders from ASF?: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto poses this question to the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Customs during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by the severe outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF) Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Recto wants to get assurance from the agencies following the move of the government to increase the minimum access volume (MAV) which could increase pork imports by eight folds. “So, can we get an assurance that we can protect our borders, our meat will be safe, and that we will not exacerbate the problem of ASF?” Recto asked. Agriculture Usec. William Medrano responded in the affirmative, adding that they will do their best in addressing the ASF outbreak. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)