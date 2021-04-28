Photo Release

April 28, 2021 Hearing on measures for hard-hit industries: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, presides over the virtual hearing inquiring into measures, plans, and programs of government for hard-hit industries in the country and their socioeconomic impact in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Marcos cited the forecasts coming from international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and the Asian Development Bank which showed that the Philippines will be the laggard in Asia in achieving economic recovery. “So we are very, very keen to know what would really help jump-start the economy given that while government has extended assistance, support and undertaken many programs, they have had a mixed effect and success rate,” Marcos said (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)