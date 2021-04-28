Photo Release

April 28, 2021 Questions for economic managers: Sen. Risa Hontiveros poses questions which she thinks need the attention of economic managers during the hearing conducted by the Committee on Economic Affairs on the status of the government’s measures, plans and programs for hard-hit industries in the country Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Hontiveros wanted to know if economic managers had been paying attention to firms that “need and deserve restricting and fresh cash to survive but are not getting what they need,” if economic managers are looking into “sub-sectors whose recovery and growth can be front loaded,” and if they are looking into the possibility of involving the voluntary sector of community collective, non-profit organizations and even private corporations that could help “address inadequacies of the state and failures of profit-oriented players in the markets and help balance the markets.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)