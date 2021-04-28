Photo Release

April 28, 2021 Effects of pandemic to garment, shoe mfg. industry: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks about the effects of the pandemic to the garment, shoe and bag industry and their employees during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs Wednesday, April 28, 2021 on the status of the measures, plans and programs of the government for hard-hit industries in the country. Gatchalian asked the representative of the group how many workers were retrenched during the pandemic and what assistance were provided them by the industry and the government. The senator was told that from June to December 2020, more than 25,000 of 280,000 regular workers were retrenched and were provided separation pay, aside from the assistance given by the Social Security System. (File photo/Senate PRIB)