Photo Release

April 28, 2021 Koko assures help for local PPE manufacturers: Sen. Aquilino “Koko" Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, assures the Confederation of Philippine Manufacturers of personal protective equipment (CPMP) that his committee will immediately tackle proposed measures seeking to help provide support for local manufacturers of PPE once they are referred to his committee. Pimentel, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs on the status of the government’s measures, plans and programs for hard-hit industries in the country, made the assurance after learning that companies that answered the government’s call last year to repurpose their factories to produce PPEs only got a small portion of government’s PPE orders. “We will get to the bottom of this. I think it is unfair to ask factories, although it would save jobs, to repurpose, and yet at the same time disappoint them by not buying their produce,” Pimentel said Wednesday, April 28, 2021.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)