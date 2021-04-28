Photo Release

April 28, 2021 Binay to caterers: 'Be innovative': Sen. Nancy Binay opposes the request of the Food Caterers Association of the Philippines to be allowed to operate under the strict compliance of safety and health protocols of the government during the virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Economic Affairs on the status of the government’s measures, plans and programs for hard-hit industries in the country Wednesday, April 28, 2021. “We have to accept the reality that there are some industries that would not be allowed to operate such as the events organization or catering services for as long as we have not yet addressed our vaccination program. I think the name of the game now is to be innovative,” Binay said. According to Binay, government should assist the caterers’ association to look for another window to explore since the COVID-19 virus keeps on “changing and becoming more potent.” While Binay said she didn’t want to be a party pooper for the food catering services, studies showed that eating together was a major “super spreader” for the virus which was recently declared to be airborne. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)