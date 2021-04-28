Photo Release

April 28, 2021 Koko presides Foreign Relations hearing: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, presides over the hybrid hearing on two proposed Senate resolutions Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The committee tackled Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 158, which urges the executive department and the Senate to reconsider the government position on any resolution of the United Nations Rights Council concerning human rights abuses and atrocities committed against the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar. Also in the agenda is SRN 651 inquiring into the failure of the country’s permanent representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to secure the speedy and full implementation of the favorable decision from the WTO compliance panel vis-a-vis discriminatory measures against Philippine exports to Thailand. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)