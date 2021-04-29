Photo Release

April 29, 2021 Investing in infrastructure for healthcare facilities: Sen. Pia Cayetano, vice chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, presides over a virtual hearing on plans to increase and strengthen investments in the infrastructure of healthcare facilities Thursday, April 29, 2021. “Clearly, we all know that COVID-19 has put a spotlight on health care and has revealed the gaps in our systems. We all know that healthcare services must go on despite COVID-19 and there has been many instances when they had been compromised. One of the present concerns we have to address is our investment in healthcare infrastructure. There is limited resources and we have to ensure that we allocate these resources to address these gaps,” Cayetano said. Over the years, she said, the prioritization of the infrastructure for healthcare facilities has not been consistent. She prodded her colleagues to support the bills considering the importance of investing in healthcare infrastructures. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)