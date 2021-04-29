Photo Release

April 29, 2021 Binay to look into Barangay Health Stations Project: Sen. Nancy Binay is considering filing a resolution to look into the status of the school-based Barangay Health Stations (BHS) Project to determine if the structures can be used in providing access to primary health care. Binay, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography on proposals to increase and strengthen investments in the infrastructure of healthcare facilities, asked Health Usec. Lilibeth David on the status of BHS and if some of them are ready for use. David admitted that while some of the structures are ready for use, the agency could not proceed because the NHS project is still under litigation. “Maybe it is meant for another resolution. We’ve spent for this (project) and we really need additional health facilities, even if these are only in the barangays. We are looking for vaccination centers and if some of the structures can already be used why not use them?” Binay said Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)