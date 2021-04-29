Photo Release

April 29, 2021 On the devolution of health services: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography, April 29, 2021, asks the Department of Health if the agency would assist the local government units (LGUs) in the delivery of health services to their constituents considering that third, fourth and fifth class municipalities have no way of handling the concerns of their constituents as evidenced by the pandemic. Marcos explained that because of the Mandanas ruling, the national agencies in the executive department have devolved some of their functions to the LGUs which diminished the resources available to specialty hospitals and other infrastructure. Marcos was told that as per Department of Budget and Management circular for the 2022 funding, the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan is not prioritizing funding for first to fourth class LGUs and that the priority funding will only go to fifth and sixth class municipalities as cited in the Mandanas ruling.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)