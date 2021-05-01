Photo Release

May 1, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Gatchalian at the Senate during a public hearing, 27 April 2021. Gatchalian said the government should exhaust all means to provide relief to pandemic-hit small businesses and put them back on track to prevent further job losses. He is bent on pushing for the legislation of allowing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by further lowering the costs of borrowing to encourage them to continue their operations. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN