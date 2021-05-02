Photo Release

May 2, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Gatchalian at the Senate during a public hearing, 27 April 2021. The lawmaker said that aside from ensuring the quality of learning materials, the safe reopening of schools, and bridging the digital divide among the students, the role of highly-qualified teachers in supporting disadvantaged and underperforming students should also be given utmost attention by reforming teacher education and training through his proposed Teacher Education Council Act. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN