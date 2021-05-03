Photo Release

May 3, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Gatchalian at the Senate during a public hearing, 27 April 2021. As the education department continues to review the basic education curriculum for 2022, Senate Committee on Basic Education, Art and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian pointed out the need to address concerns on the implementation of the “spiral progression approach” and the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) policies mandated by the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 or the K to 12 Law. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN