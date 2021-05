Photo Release

May 4, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Gatchalian at the Senate during a session, 24 Feb. 2021 file. To recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking to scale up government spending on the education sector to as much as 6% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN