Photo Release

May 4, 2021 Gatchalian leads hearing on Carcar City Cultural Heritage Zone Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over the continuation of a hybrid hearing on House Bill No. 5644 which seeks to declare Carcar City as a Cultural Heritage Zone Tuesday, May 4, 2021. According to Gatchalian, the committee conducted the hearing to also tackle Senate Bill No. 2115 or the Carcar City as a Cultural Heritage Zone Act filed by Sen. Imee Marcos. “We cannot consolidate Sen. Imee’s bill in the original house bill without hearing it but nevertheless, Sen. Imee’s bill is a worthy bill to be heard. Basically, the concept is the same but it gives us the opportunity to go deeper into the concept and the good features of the bill," Gatchalian said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)