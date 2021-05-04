Photo Release

May 4, 2021 On Carcar CLUP: Sen. Nancy Binay prods officials of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) during the hybrid hearing on the declaration of Carcar City as a Cultural Heritage Zone Tuesday, May 4, 2021 to assist the city on how to incorporate it as a cultural heritage center in its Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP). NHCP officials said they could also help Carcar City craft the implementing rules and regulation (IRR) for the development and preservation of the city. CLUP is a planning document prepared by local government units to rationalize the allocation and proper use of land resources. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)