Photo Release

May 4, 2021 Carcar City as Cultural Heritage Zone: Sen. Imee Marcos urges the passage of the bill she authored, Senate Bill No. 2115 or the bill seeking the declaration of Carcar City in Cebu as a Cultural Heritage Zone during the hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. “The declaration of the Carcar Cultural Heritage Zone is merited and an overdue action that I am certain will provide much technical, historical, cultural, and even financial assistance from national and international agencies to preserve and further develop tourism in Carcar City,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)