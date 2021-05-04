Photo Release

May 4, 2021 Women trafficking in Syria: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality presides over the 2nd virtual hearing on human trafficking, particularly the servitude of Filipino women in Syria Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Hontiveros said the committee found out that minor children, especially those from far-flung areas, were recruited to work in Syria as late as 2018. “We have actually found an even more disgusting phenomenon...minors as young as 14 years old being trafficked to Syria,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)