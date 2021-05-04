Photo Release

May 4, 2021 Villanueva backs inquiry on human trafficking: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality, expresses his support to the ongoing inquiry on human trafficking, particularly the servitude of Filipino women in Syria. Villanueva said the inquiry could help establish more rationales for the proposed establishment of the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers currently pending before the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources which he chairs. “It will help us craft much needed pieces of legislation to end human trafficking which perpetuates force labor and modern slavery mostly of women and children,” Villanueva said Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)