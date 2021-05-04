Photo Release

May 4, 2021 Extending availment of estate tax amnesty: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, presides over a virtual hearing on Senate Bill No. 2051 and House Bill No. 7068, which seek to extend the period of availment of the amnesty on estate tax under Republic Act 11213, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Cayetano said the time frame given to the public to avail of the amnesty was two years, of which 10 months have been eaten by the COVID-19 situation, which affected all public services. Finance Usec. Antonette Tionko, who attended the hearing, said the Department of Finance has no objection to the proposal to extend the period to avail of the estate tax amnesty to two years. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)