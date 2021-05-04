Photo Release

May 4, 2021 Drilon seeks DOF’s position on estate tax amnesty extension: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks what is the position of the Department of Finance (DOF) on the proposal to extend for two years the availment of the amnesty on estate tax under Republic Act 11213. During the virtual hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Drilon noted that it is important to know how the DOF views the measure because if the finance department would not support it, then he sees no reason wasting the time of the Senate discussing the measure. “We must rush this measure in order that we can have it on the desk of the President before June 15. But that effort will be useless if the position of the DOF is that we should no longer extend the amnesty,” Drilon said. Finance Usec. Antonette Tionko, in her response, said the DOF has no objection to the proposed extension, adding that it is aware of the difficulties in the implementation of the amnesty and that the expected revenue has not been collected because of some technicalities. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)