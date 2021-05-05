Photo Release

May 5, 2021 New River Drive opened in Las Pinas to further ease traffic: Senator Cynthia A.Villar and Congw.Camille Villar led the opening of the two new river drives in Las Piñas City. The 850-meter River Drive traverses Verdant Subdivision to Naga Road via Verdant Acres in Bgy, Pamplona 3 to Vergonville,Joseph and Villa Isabelita Subdivisions in Bgy. Pulang Lupa Dos, and the 640-meter River Drive in Casimiro that will partially opened via Casimiro Village, Dela Cruz Compound and Batibot in Bgy. Pamplona 3. The completion of this project, which is still ongoing, will connect Casimiro Village to Zapote Road. Both are part of the Las Pinas River Drive beinbg implemented by the DPWH under Sec. Mark Villar, through the initiative of the senator.