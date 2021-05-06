Photo Release

May 6, 2021 National health plan: Sen. Pia Cayetano, vice chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, presides over a virtual hearing on the creation of an integrated national action health plan that would ensure the capacity of the health system to respond to COVID-19 and similar health emergencies and outbreaks in the future Thursday, May 6, 2021. The hearing also discussed proposals to create a medical reserve corps and a Center for Disease Control (CDC). (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)