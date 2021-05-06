Photo Release

May 6, 2021 Strengthening Philippine health security and emergency preparedness: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her gratitude to Sen. Pia Cayetano, vice chair of the Committee on Health and Demography, for prioritizing proposed measures that seek to improve the country’s preparedness to respond to public health emergencies, including Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1801 or the Philippine Health Security and Emergency Act of 2020. Hontiveros, author of SBN 1801, said the proposed measure intends to come up with policy that would establish a national action plan for health security and emergency and create a high-level and health sector led inter-agency body that will implement the said action plan and foster the institutional capacity of the health sector to lead in public health emergencies of various types. “Today’s hearing is an important step toward health emergency preparedness and to overhaul our public health emergency management systems and SBN 1801 and other related proposed measures hope to become a policy instrument to this end,” Hontiveros said during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography Thursday, May 06, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)