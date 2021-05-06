Photo Release

May 6, 2021 Bills creating the Medical Reserve Corps, Center for Disease Control: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography, says he filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1451 or the Medical Reserve Corps Act, so that persons may be called upon and mobilized to assist the national government and the local government units in their functions related to addressing the medical needs of the public in times of national emergencies. During the health committee hearing Thursday, May 6, 2021, Go said he also filed SBN 2158, which seeks to establish the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which will be the principal agency tasked with developing and implementing communicable disease control and prevention initiatives in the country. “… this is a learning experience for all of us. But then, as we move forward, we need better foresight to successfully reassess what institutional practices we need to change, the institutions we need to further strengthen, and make long-lasting plans not only for our recovery but also for our sustainable future,” Go said. The senator also announced the arrival of 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines on Friday, May 7, and 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on Saturday, May 8. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)