Photo Release

May 6, 2021 Establishing database for health workers: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography, May 6, 2021, proposes the establishment of a database for the medical workers in each local government unit (LGU) which could be embedded in the Social Security System and other government listings, including the National ID System. Marcos, author of Senate Bill No. 1592, or the Medical Reserve Corps Act, said this database would play a critical role in the said reserve corps, considering the many problems encountered in the distribution of cash assistance, food packs and other government assistance that were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The senator further stressed the need to enlist the support of the LGUs because of the Mandanas ruling, or the devolution of some functions of the national agencies to LGUs, which might dissipate the resources of the health sector. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)