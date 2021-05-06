Photo Release

May 6, 2021 Independent CDC: Sen. Richard Gordon shoots down a proposal to place the Center for Disease Control (CDC) under the direct supervision of the Department of Health (D0H) during a virtual hearing on the creation of CDC and medical reserve corps Thursday, May 6, 2021. “I vigorously oppose CDC to be under the DOH. I think the reason why you have a CDC is that you want to get doctors who are independent-minded who will not tiptoe their way into a political minefield. There are certain demands that are made upon the DOH that sometimes might not be in the best interest of the country. I think CDC should be independent subject to certain controls by the President or by an advisory board,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)