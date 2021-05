Photo Release

May 8, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian answers questions from Senate beat reporters after a hearing, 13 Feb 2020 file. As employees in a work-from-home (WFH) and hybrid work arrangement are likely to be in it for the long haul, Senator Win Gatchalian said it comes with a lot of costs that workers are now facing such as lack of logistical assistance, internet and utility expenses and their mental wellbeing. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN