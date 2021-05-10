Photo Release

May 10, 2021 OWWA as trust fund for OFWs: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, presides over a hybrid hearing Monday, May 10, 2021, on the creation of the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (DOFil). Villanueva said the committee agreed to strengthen the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) as a trust fund similar to that of the Social Security System (SSS). “We consulted 850 OFWs in 35 countries on the creation of DOFil. They said they contributed to OWWA but the benefits were not clear. Many of them said they don’t have savings when they retire because they sent their money home every month. We want OWWA to be a trust fund where OFWs can look to in terms of retirement, sick leave and other programs that are essential for their integration,” Villanueva said. According to Villanueva, SSS covers benefits for all sea-based and land-based OFWs such as retirement, death, disability, sickness, and maternity. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)