Photo Release

May 10, 2021 Confusing DOFIL structure: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, May 10, 2021, expresses her confusion over the structure of the proposed Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (DOFil). Under its organizational plan, several agencies such as the Commission on Filipino Overseas, the International Labors Affairs Bureau, the National Reintegration Center for OFWs and the International Social Services Office will be absorbed by DOFil from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). However, Marcos said, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration would retain their budget and manpower. She stressed that the purpose of creating DOFil is to integrate all OFW services. Marcos was told that OWWA and POEA would be the attached agencies of DOFil, prompting the senator to manifest that the Senate be supplied with “better” organizational plan as well as the matching budgetary support for the creation of the department. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)