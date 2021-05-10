Photo Release

May 10, 2021 On the transfer of legal assistance fund to DoFil: Sen. Nancy Binay on Monday, May 10, 2021, seeks clarification on Section 14 of Senate Bill No. 1949 or the bill creating the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (DoFil), which transfers the legal assistance fund under Assistance to Nationals (ATN) program from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to the DoFil. Binay said currently, the ATN fund is lodged in the DFA and the ambassador has the power to use the funds and the one who calls the shots in other countries. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said providing legal assistance will now be the sole authority and responsibility of ATN under the DoFil. “I think it will be very important for us to hear DFA if this scenario is possible in other countries where technically, ambassadors have the authority… We have to know if the Department of Budget and Management would allow this or if the Commission on Audit would allow that ambassadors would no longer be responsible in terms of disbursement of these funds,” Binay said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)