May 10, 2021 On countries with vaccine-specific requirement: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello to provide clarification on the information he got regarding some host countries, particularly in Europe, that only accept foreign workers and tourists inoculated with certain type of COVID-19 vaccine. Tolentino, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development on the proposed creation of the Department of Overseas Filipinos Monday, May 10, 2021, expressed concern that some overseas Filipino workers might not be allowed to enter a host country with vaccine-specific requirement. Bello replied that he is not aware of any country with such kind of policy, noting that OFWs continued to be the most preferred workers by other countries. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)