Photo Release

May 10, 2021 Expansion of OWWA mandate: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon proposes expanding the mandate of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to cover unregistered overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during the hybrid hearing on the creation of the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (DoFil) Monday, May 10, 2021. “Would you have any problems in expanding the mandates of OWWA in terms of their coverage so we won’t have a problem with creating all of these new bureaucracies?” Drilon asked Cabinet Sec. Karlo Alexei Nograles. He also expressed concern for the personnel of agencies that will be absorbed by DoFil. “Will they be retrenched or absorbed,” Drilon asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)