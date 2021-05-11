Photo Release

May 11, 2021 Valenzuela City: Former mayor and now Senator Win Gatchalian visits the Valenzuela National High School campus in Brgy. Marulas in this city to observe the implementation of VC Vax, the local government’s COVID-19 vaccines roll out program using China-made CoronaVac, 7 May 2021. Gatchaian said that while the country continues to be import-dependent for now for its COVID-19 vaccine supply to meet the goal of herd immunity, the Philippines should not be deterred from being self-sufficient when it comes to vaccine production, echoing recent reports of at least six local companies that are already in talks with government agencies for the establishment of vaccine manufacturing facilities. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN.