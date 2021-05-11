Photo Release

May 11, 2021 Second hearing on measures for hard-hit industries: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, presides over the continuation of the inquiry on the status of measures, plans, and programs of government for hard-hit industries and their socio-economic impact in light of the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Marcos said the Senate takes seriously the statement coming from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank that the Philippines is slated to be the economic laggard of Southeast and possibly all of Asia. “This is dismal news which we in the Senate take very, very seriously. We are hopeful that we can undertake measures that will offset what has been one of the longest, most draconian and arguably the most costly among the lockdowns throughout the world,” Marcos said. She also asked resource persons from the private sector to share their experience from the last 14 months and advised agencies in the evaluation of programs undertaken under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2020, as well as the special COVID responses under Bayanihan Act 1 and 2 and the ongoing GAA 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)